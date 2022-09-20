Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver

Patrick Schwarzenegger's birthday was a family affair.

The actor turned 29 on Sept. 18, and just one day later, he took to Instagram to show his fans and followers how he spent his big day and with whom he spent it with — including his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Maria Shriver.

“Thx for the birthday wishes! 29!” the “Daniel Isn’t Real” star wrote alongside a carousel of party pics. "Crazy! Time flies”

The first photo in the set shows the younger Schwarzenegger holding up a birthday dessert plate with a single candle placed atop a strawberry. His parents lean in close and beam by his side.

In a post of her own, Shriver shared sweet sentiments about her son to mark the occasion.

"Happy, happy birthday, my beloved @patrickschwarzenegger!" she wrote. "You are an amazing son, and I love you so much. You are smart, kind, loving, caring, fun, and funny. You make the world better, and you light up my world every single day. I love hanging with you, laughing with you, dreaming with you, working with you, being in your presence."

She added, "What an honor it is to be your mother. May you feel the love today, and every day of your life! God bless you, sweetheart. Happy birthday, love mommy."

While Shriver, 66, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, reunited for their son’s birthday, the celebration comes just nine months after the former couple officially finalized their divorce — a process that began a decade earlier, when Shriver petitioned to end their 25-year marriage in 2011.

Among the other photos featured in Patrick Schwarzenegger's birthday post was one of him and his model girlfriend, Abby Champion, who shared more pics of her own on Instagram.

"happy birthday patch," she wrote alongside a trio of shots. "love you so much 🤍"