Maria Shriver was showered with love from her children to celebrate her birthday.

The TODAY special anchor, who turned 66 on Saturday, Nov. 6, received birthday wishes from her family via social media to pay tribute to the author on her special day.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a series of photos on her Instagram to celebrate her mother, posting snaps of the two together throughout the years. She started with a throwback glam shot of the mother-daughter duo when Schwarzenegger Pratt was a kid, sprinkling in a couple of photos of Shriver on grandma duty with her one-year-old daughter, Lyla Maria.

Mama G! Instagram

“Happy birthday to the Queen! @mariashriver I love you more than you know!” Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in the caption. “You’re the best mama and mama g and all around human! We celebrate you today and always! Our hero, our rock, our guiding light! Happy happy!!”

Shriver replied to the birthday post, writing, “love you so much you are my blessing xo.”

Layla with Maria Shriver. Instagram

On Saturday, Patrick Schwarzenegger also shared a post on Instagram celebrating his mom’s birthday. In the first pic he posted, the two posed together on the red carpet for a sweet shot. He followed up with another photo of the two together before sharing two solo shots of his mom.

“Happy birthday to my everything,” he wrote in the caption. “Mommas boy to the max Love you to the moon & back @mariashriver.”

His mom commented back twice, first writing, “thank yoh sweetheart love you always and forever it’s a gift to be your mama ❤️.”

“love you sweetheart always forever ❤️❤️,” she also added in a separate comment.

On his Instagram Stories, the actor also shared a quick video of the two getting pedicures together, citing it was his mom’s “favorite activity.”

On Sunday, the “Moxie” star also shared two snaps of the family posing with their mom’s birthday cake on Instagram. Shriver's children Katherine, 31, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, all posed behind her as she smiled in front of her perfectly decorated birthday cake.

“I LOVE YOU MOM,” he captioned the photo.

Shriver’s birthday isn’t the only time that her family showers her with love and kind words. This year for Mother’s Day, Schwarzenegger Pratt honored her mom in a heartfelt essay shared in Shriver’s Sunday Paper newsletter.

“Growing up, I always watched my mom be a mother with such grace and joy,” the author wrote in. “It was like she floated with perfection always. She had four kids under the age of eight, a career, a husband and so many other moving parts.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt continued, writing, “Yet, when she was with us kids, it’s like nothing else mattered. Only we mattered.”

“We were the center of her world, all she focused on, and joy oozed out of her,” she added. “We felt loved, cared for, nurtured, and safe to be completely ourselves always.”

Earlier this week, Schriver took to social media to offer her own praise to one of her family members: her son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Amid social media backlash Pratt experienced for comments he made that were deemed insensitive, Shriver took to the actor’s comment section to lift his spirits.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla,” she wrote. “what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!”

She continued, “I love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I’m proud of you xo.”