Katherine Schwarzenegger shares pics with husband Chris Pratt and their kids in adorable Halloween costumes

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her family had the cutest Halloween.

Schwarzenegger Pratt posted photos of her, husband Chris Pratt and their two children all in costume for the holiday.

“A butterfly, a bumble bee, a garden fairy …and then there was Rip… (oh and lyla’s tiny ghost boyfriend),” she captioned her post on Instagram on Nov. 1.

Daughter Lyla, 2, was snapped from behind while dressed up as a butterfly, while Eloise, 5 months, was in a bumble bee costume, with her face hidden from the camera.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also included a picture of Lyla holding another child’s hand while carrying a bucket for trick-or-treating. The final photo featured Schwarzenegger as the garden fairy with wings on her back smiling next to Pratt, dressed as Rip from “Yellowstone,” who’s played by Cole Hauser.

Pratt posted a photo of him and his wife in costume, along with a closeup of him.

“Can I get a yeeeehaaaw,” he captioned the picture.

Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote her mother, Maria Shriver, was taken aback by the costume.

“Really had @mariashriver thinking you were @colehauser22 when we walked in the house,” she commented.

“Yeehaw!!!” Shriver commented.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and Pratt don’t often share pictures of their kids. In September, though, Schwarzenegger Pratt did post a photo of hugging her girls in honor of National Daughters Day.

“My favorite girls! It really is the greatest gift to have daughters,” she captioned the picture.