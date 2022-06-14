Dylan Dreyer shares relatable hack of letting your kids think they've won

Kids really do say the darndest things and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's boys are no exception.

Monday, Dylan shared a hilarious parenting win when her 5-year-old wanted to watch TV instead of going to bed.

"I came home from work late tonight and Calvin asked if he could still watch tv. I said no because it’s late and it’s time for bed. We can read a book," she wrote in a post.

"He said 'We can either watch TV or I’m going to put all the chairs down.' I said 'go ahead!' He told me they have to stay that way until morning. Done deal," she concluded. "Now everyone is asleep. #parentingwin #calvinthinkshewon"

You have to love it when their demands are easily done and everyone makes it to bed on time!

The TODAY meteorologist shares sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, who will turn 1 in September, with her husband Brian Fichera.

Earlier this year, she took a step back at work by signing off from Weekend TODAY to spend more time with her family.

“It’s all about family time,” she said on the show. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too.

“These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”