Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson try (and fail) to nap around his daughter

The actor’s struggle is so relatable.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is having a hard time getting some shut-eye.
By Elise Solé

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has our sympathy after watching his attempts to nap around his 4-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, the actor posted an Instagram video of his bid at napping while his youngest daughter Tiana sings the nursery rhyme "Itsy Bitsy Spider" and pats his face.

"Aw, thank you sweetheart ... I love it, thank you," the 50-year-old "Young Rock" star told the girl with a smile when she finished the song and told him goodnight.

"I love you," he added. "I think it's time for the Itsy Bitsy Spider to retire."

"Many of you know my pain," The Rock deadpanned in his Instagram caption. "Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, 'Daddy how are you sleeping?'"

He continued, "After my 7th time of saying, 'Daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me' she says I know what you need...

"She puts the dog’s toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy’s face," he wrote. "Then hits me with the walk off mic drop of 'Goodnight daddy, I love you.'"

Johnson concluded his post, "We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end. The hell with it, I’ll sleep next year."

The Rock has been known to turn to mush around his daughters, Tiana and her big sister, Jasmine, 6. Johnson also has a 20-year-old daughter named Simone, a professional wrestler.

"I have a house full of just strong, bad-ass women," Johnson told Extra in 2019. "It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.