Dwayne Johnson throws adorable tea party with 4-year-old daughter

Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to having a tea party or two with his daughters.

On Instagram, Johnson shared a short video hanging out with his youngest daughter, 4-year-old Tiana. In the clip, Johnson, Tiana, and a stuffed bunny toy sit down at a tiny white table with a pink and purple tea set. They both looked content as they took a sip of their tea, with Johnson giving a smile to the camera at the end of the video.

The video is a re-creation of a similar tea party Johnson had with his second daughter, Jasmine, in 2019.

“Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “My ‘why’ becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will.”

In the caption, Johnson shared another sweet story about his youngest daughter involving her favorite Disney movie, “Moana,” which the actor voiced a character in.

“And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!” he wrote. “She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock.’”

While Tiana might not know her dad is Maui, that didn’t stop a sweet tradition and “daddy/daughter” bedtime ritual from forming between the former wrestler and his daughter. In April 2020, Johnson shared several videos singing the song “You’re Welcome” from “Moana” with Tiana.

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” Johnson captioned one of the videos shared on Instagram. “She has no idea, we’re the same person.”

Tiana isn’t the only one in the family who sees her dad as just her dad, not any other character. In December 2019, Johnson told People that his daughter Jasmine, 6, was pretty unimpressed to learn that he voiced the character of Maui.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,’” Johnson said. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.’”

While Jasmine might not have been impressed that much by her dad in the past, she recently caught wind of his star power and fame to the point where she has a routine when fans start to notice her dad in public.

“So now, what (Jasmine will) do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she’ll come up and grab me and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!’” Johnson told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in November 2021. “So she pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.’”

Related: