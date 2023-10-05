Drake's latest video features one very cute guest star.

The Canadian rapper and singer's adorable 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, makes a cute cameo in the video for the song "8AM in Charlotte," off Drake's upcoming album "For All the Dogs," available Oct. 6.

The five-time Grammy winner's music label, OVO Sound, shared the video Oct. 5 on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

It kicks off with a father-son conversation about a drawing Adonis' made.

“Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, asks off camera as curly-haired Adonis looks at his illustration.

“So it’s the same story. So the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals and a flower blocking the way,” Adonis explains.

As Adonis continues talking, his father questions him about the goat in his drawing.

"Daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy’s the goat?” asks Drake.

“Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat,” Adonis replies.

When Drake, who shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, asks his son to reveal how much he sold his "beautiful drawing" for, Adonis scoffs.

“Oh, please," says the little boy as the first notes of "8AM in Charlotte" begin.

Aside from being a creative illustrator and storyteller, here's everything else we know about Drake's son.

Drake shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux

Drake poses with French painter Sophie Brussaux and their son, Adonis. @sophieknowsbetter via Instagram

The "One Dance" singer welcomed Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux in 2017.

The two, who are not in a relationship, have co-parented their little boy together.

Brussaux, who is known for her vividly colorful paintings of celebrities, calls herself "Mom to the greatest little human in the known universe and beyond," in her official Instagram bio.

She frequently shares photos of Adonis to document special milestones in his life.

In September, she posted a photo of herself smiling next to her son and captioned, "This is grade 1."

Drake confirmed he'd become a dad on his 2018 album 'Scorpion'

Drake, who had not previously spoken publicly about Adonis, appeared to confirm rumors that he had become a first-time dad on his 2018 double album "Scorpion."

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” he raps on "Emotionless."

Later on the album, on a song called “March 14,” he rearranges famous Michael Jackson lyrics to say, “That s--- is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

And then goes on rap about the unease of welcoming a child outside of a relationship:

"I’m out here on front lines just trying to make sure that I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / Single father, I hate when I hear it," he raps.

"I used to challenge my parents on every album /Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit," he continues, "I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it."

Adonis is bilingual

In 2022, Drake shared a cute video (which has since been deleted) of his then 4-year-old son speaking French.

The clip showed the father and son chatting about various topics before Adonis asked his father if he wanted to learn to speak French.

Adonis then spoke several sentences of French himself.

When Drake asked his son to translate what he said, Adonis responded, “I said when you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re going to turn back into space.”

“Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?” Drake asked, laughing.

The video ended with Drake telling his son, “You’re a funny guy."

Father and son enjoy attending NBA games together

Drake and Adonis take in an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. Cole Burston / Getty Images

Drake and his little boy have been photographed at multiple NBA games over the years.

The "God's Plan" rapper is an enthusiastic fan of hometown team, the Toronto Raptors, so it's no surprise the father-son duo have been frequently spotted at the team's games.

The pair were spotted at the Raptors winning game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 7. 2022.

Earlier the same month, Drake shared a since-vanished video in his Instagram stories that showed his little boy shooting hoops.

The hitmaker previously opened up about his son's love of basketball in 2018.

“He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball,” he gushed on an episode of HBO’s “The Shop” with Lebron James.

They also like to share hairstyles

In August, Drake posted a photo that showed him braiding Adonis' hair to look just like his own.

The rapper and his son have sported matching hairstyles in the past. Drake celebrated Adonis' 5th birthday on Oct. 11, 2022 by sharing a photo of his son with braided hair.

"Happy 5th to my twin," he wrote in his caption.

Drake has brought Adonis onstage with him at awards shows

Drake brought Adonis onstage with him at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021. Chris Pizzello / AP

In May 2021, Drake brought Adonis onstage with him when he accepted the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards, according to a video posted by NBC.

Adonis, then 3, hugged Drake's leg while Drake gave his acceptance speech.

When the rapper began dedicating his award to his “beautiful family,” fussy Adonis started crying and tried to walk away.

“Hey, wait, wait, wait,” Drake said, picking up his son.

“And to you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told his little boy.