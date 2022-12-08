Drake and son Adonis make rare appearance courtside at Raptors game

Drake made a rare public appearance courtside with his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

On Dec. 7, Drake, 36, and Adonis watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, while Adonis happily snacked on Skittles. Both guys wore leather jackets and matching white sneakers.

Drake, a Toronto native, is more than a fan of the Raptors. The rapper has been the team’s official global ambassador since 2013, and sits at each game right next to the player's bench.

Adonis, who is in kindergarten, has also taken a liking to basketball. Earlier this month, Drake shared on his Instagram stories a video of Adonis shooting hoops. Adonis previously told Drake’s followers that he likes to play the game at school.

Drake shares his only child with model Sophie Brussaux. Though the rapper and Brussaux are not a couple, they have shared on social media about coparenting Adonis.

In October, the two came together to celebrate their son’s 5th birthday. Brussaux, 33, even praised Drake, who goes by @champagnepapi on social media, in a birthday tribute to their little boy.

“I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” she wrote. “We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi.”

Drake opened up for the first time about Adonis in 2018.

“He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball,” Drake gushed on an episode of HBO’s “The Shop” with Lebron James. The star added that Adonis has “crazy blue eyes.”

The musician began posting pictures of Adonis in 2020 after keeping him off of social media for the first few years of his life.

“I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake explained on Lily Wayne’s “Young Money Radio” podcast” that year.

“I just wanted to free myself that," he added.

