Cynthia Nixon shares rare photo of son Max

The "And Just Like That..." star rarely posts photos of her three children on social media.

/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

And just like that... Cynthia Nixon is a proud momma!

The "Sex and the City" star — who is back in the spotlight as Miranda Hobbes thanks to the buzzy new sequel series "And Just Like That..." — celebrated her on-screen son and real life son with a sweet photo, showing her fans and followers just how much they look alike.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actor shared an Instagram post with the 27-year-old actor who plays Brady, Niall Cunningham, standing beside her 10-year-old son Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni. The two posed for the snap on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new series that took place in New York City on Wednesday.

The caption simply said, "Miranda and Cynthia’s little loves."

"Obscenely cute," commented the fan account Every Outfit on "Sex and the City."

The mom of three tends to keep her family off her social media platforms. Nixon's wife, Christina Marinoni, gave birth to Max in February 2011.

Together since 2004, the couple were engaged in 2009 and later got hitched in 2012 after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York state. Nixon also has two children from her previous relationship with photographer Danny Mozes.

