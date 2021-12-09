Sarah Jessica Parker's 19-year-old son makes rare red carpet appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick‘s son came home from college to walk the red carpet with his famous parents.

Parker, of course, is revisiting her iconic character of Carrie Bradshaw in the new HBO Max series “And Just Like That,” which is a continuation of the “Sex and the City” series.

The reboot was released on HBO Max on Dec. 9, and premiered — where else? — in New York City.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and their son, James Wilkie Broderick, attend HBO Max's "And Just Like That" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 8, 2021, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Parker and Broderick walked the red carpet with their oldest, James Wilkie Broderick, 19. The two men donned dapper black suits with coordinating pocket squares.

True to her fashionista onscreen character, Parker wore a gray Oscar de La Renta dress and matching cape with pink satin heels.

Typically, Parker and Broderick’s kids stay out of the spotlight, though occasionally Parker will celebrate them on her social media.

Parker posted in honor of James’s 19th birthday, writing how James is away at school “among new friends."

“Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” she wrote, in part. “New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings.”

She added that it was “bittersweet” to be apart from her oldest, who attends Brown University, according to his Instagram bio.

Parker still has her youngest two, Marion and Tabitha, 12, at home.

Tabitha Broderick, Marion Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the after party for the Broadway opening of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" on April 23, 2017, in New York City. Walter McBride / WireImage

The family does not often do red carpet events together; James’ last red carpet appearance was in 2017, when the family went to the Broadway opening of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."