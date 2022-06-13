IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carson Daly’s son is his mini-me in new pic: ‘Father-Son time’

 The TODAY co-host just shared a sweet photo with his son, just in time for Father’s Day.
Carson Daly has four children with his wife, Siri Daly. Their son Jackson, 13, is the oldest of the bunch.
By Chrissy Callahan

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is most definitely his mini-me. The TODAY co-host just shared the cutest photo with his lookalike son, and the resemblance is remarkable.

In the sweet snapshot, Carson wraps his arms around the 13-year-old as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. From their slight smiles and warm eyes to their awesome manes, the father-son duo definitely have a lot in common.

Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman, helped capture the moment, which Carson shared on his Instagram page.

"Father-Son time ❤️," he captioned the post.

Several of Carson's TODAY colleagues commented on the photo, including Savannah, who wrote, "Love these souls." Sheinelle Jones also weighed in, commenting "Oh my goodness 😍😍😍."

Carson's followers couldn't help but notice the resemblance, either. "Holy cow, twins!!" one commented. “Wow he looks just like his Dad!” another added.

Some Instagram users also noted that Jackson also looks a lot like his mom, Siri Daly. "A combo of mom and dad," one wrote.

Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

April 13, 202205:45

Jackson is certainly following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to his career aspirations. During the pandemic, he created some homemade graphics for his dad to use while filming TODAY's PopStart segment at home.

The 13-year-old has also been stretching his journalistic muscles while appearing as a correspondent on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition. During his time on the show, Jackson has interviewed several actors including Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey and Sutton Foster.

Luckily, he's soaked up a lot of on-the-job tips from his dad by watching him on TODAY. While appearing on the show in April, Jackson revealed what his father has taught him.

“I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. (Celebrities) are just regular people … Don’t overthink it,” he said.

