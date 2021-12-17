IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

Just like dad! See Carson Daly’s son, Jackson, interview Matthew McConaughey

Jackson certainly held his own when he sat down with one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Nightly News: Kids Edition (December 16, 2021)

Dec. 16, 202122:06
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Carson Daly’s son is growing up right before our eyes.

Jackson Daly interviewed Matthew McConaughey about the actor’s new movie, “Sing 2,” in the latest episode of “NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.” The 12-year-old was calm, cool and collected as he asked the Hollywood star all about his family film.

“Do your kids like that you’re in ‘Sing 2?’” Jackson asked.

“They do. I’m a little more cool around the dinner table now,” McConaughey replied, echoing comments he made on TODAY earlier this week.

Jackson Daly, right, interviewing the one and only Matthew McConaughey.Nightly News

Jackson noted that it’s been a rough two years for children, between COVID-19 and home-schooling, so he asked the Oscar winner about “the overall takeaway that kids can get from this movie.”

“This is a time we’re going through that we’re starting to come out of,” McConaughey said.

“Trust yourself. Trust that what you believe in before the trouble came, before the pandemic came, before you were being home-schooled. Trust that maybe you just got out of this and you’re a little worse for the wear, but if you survive and get out the other side of this, hey, everyone went through it. Knowing that everyone went through it makes it easier to deal with personally.”

Carson Daly’s son Jackson reports on NBC Nightly News Kids Edition

April 22, 202002:25

Jackson may have endured home-schooling, but that didn't stop him from getting an education in TV. In April 2020, he helped his dad work from home by holding up homemade graphics during PopStart.

That same month, he also appeared on “NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.”

“That was pretty cool,” Carson said on TODAY. “I’ll tell you what, I’m really proud of the kid, just for getting up and working and not slacking off like it’s summertime around here.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.