Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess share sexy maternity photo shoot

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' baby boy is almost here!

The couple celebrated 35 weeks of pregnancy with a glamorous maternity shoot ahead of their July 4 due date.

In one black-and-white Instagram shot, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro wears a sports bra and jeans while arching her back and leaning into Green, who kisses her forehead.

"L 🖤 V E," wrote Burgess, 36. "In all ways, on all days, always."

She added, "There will never be a day I'm not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me."

In another photo, Burgess wears a champagne-colored gown while standing on her tiptoes. "I can’t wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can’t wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can’t wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time."

"But… I also can’t wait to not be pregnant so please do not be late like your mother. Please take after your father and be on time… If not early," she joked in the caption.

Burgess also shared a video outtake from the shoot, in which she's draped in a sheer sheet.

This will be the couple's first child; Green, 48, shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife Meghan Fox. He also has a 20-year-old son named Kassius with ex-partner Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend. And they've flattered each other since — the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum has called his partner "super sweet and caring" adding, "My kids love her."

While Burgess has said of Green, "I could never get enough of you."

Although Burgess was on birth control when she became pregnant, the couple couldn't be more thrilled. "The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it," Burgess wrote on Instagram. "We are big believers in everything happening for a reason."