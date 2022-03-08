Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are counting down the days until her July 4 due date. But Burgess has revealed the pregnancy was unexpected.

“I was on birth control,” Burgess, 36, wrote in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, who is pregnant with a boy, added that she and Green, 48, are “big believers in everything happening for a reason.”

Sharna Burgess revealed her pregnancy was a surprise. sharnaburgess / Instagram

“There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it,” she shared.

Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando, Florida, told TODAY Parents that different forms of birth control vary in effectiveness. For instance, on average, oral contraceptives are 91% effective, she said.

"If you take the pill at the same time every day and you're not on antibiotics, it should be 99% effective," Greves said. "However, many women miss a pill, vomit after taking it or forget to start a new pack on time. There are also certain medications that can interfere."

Burgess and Green began dating in October 2020, five months after the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum confirmed that he and wife Megan Fox were divorcing.

This will be Green’s fifth son. He and Fox, 35, are parents of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. The actor also shares Kassius, 19, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

On Monday, Burgess said that Noah, Bodhi and Journey already feel “connected” to their unborn baby brother.

“We have snuggle time with Peanut,” she wrote on Instagram. “They come and say good morning to him and give him snuggles. Their favorite line is 'wow, you’re so much bigger.'"

