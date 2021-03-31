Sharna Burgess on relationship with Brian Austin Green: 'We really took our time'

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have been pretty quiet about their relationship so far, and the pair seem quite content to just take things slow and see where love takes them.

The happy couple stepped out for their first public event this week, and Burgess shared some details about their budding bond during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight." While she was dishing on her new beau, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro revealed what attracted her to Green.

"He is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark ... and that is really one of the ways we connected so much, is (asking), 'What do we want to do in the world?'" she said.

The happy couple appeared at a fundraising event benefiting Boo2Bullying in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Back in January, Green publicly addressed his new romance for the first time after the pair vacationed in Hawaii together. At the time, the 47-year-old said he and Burgess were keeping things casual and weren't ready to put any labels on their relationship.

Now that several months have passed and the couple have gotten more serious, Burgess is opening up about what it's like to take their relationship public.

"That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours, we kept that for as long as we could," Burgess, 35, said. "We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful."

Dating during the pandemic was certainly a unique experience, but Burgess is grateful for the opportunity to have had so much uninterrupted time with Green.

"There's less outside distractions. I'm not traveling as much ... it allowed us time to get to know each other," she said.

Quarantine dating also gave Burgess and Green the time to take things at their own pace.

"It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed," she said. "It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that's where we are both at in our lives. I'm not really dating for fun, I'm dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside."

It's been six months since Burgess and Green first got together, and like many happy couples, Burgess said it's gone by in the blink of an eye.

"It feels like yesterday that we were saying, 'How has it only been four weeks?' and now it's like, 'How has it been six months?!' she said. "It's gone so, so fast."