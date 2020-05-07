Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Parents have taken over TikTok while quarantined, and they're not giving it back

Those "Savage" hip rolls are not just for teens anymore.

/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, when it became clear we would be sheltering in place with our children for the foreseeable future, my friend and I made a promise to ourselves: We would not join TikTok.

It's now day 56 of quarantine here, and guess what? We joined TikTok. We're not alone — searching hashtags like "momsofTikTok" or "parentsofTikTok" or "millennialmoms" or "GenXmoms," it's pretty plain to see that in TikTok land, the parents have arrived, and they're getting comfortable.

With their children's help or without, parents are showing off their own hip rolls, bringing back the music and dances of their own teenage years, and telling their own stories — and the results will bring you to tears, both happy and sad.

Parents, it turns out, can be "Savage" too (some more than others).

@jwferrer

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
@bebemcknight316

##savagechallenge

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
@rissa.po

Me and my dads back at it again 😭 don’t let this flop @theestallion ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##savagechallenge ##foryou ##mytwodads ##workdistractions

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

And moms are finding community and commenting on mom life in a new way.

@brianaweber

ok it’s probably more like 22 times, don’t judge! 😅 ##kids ##momsoftiktok ##parentsoftiktok

♬ Interior Crocodile Alligator - Chip Tha Ripper
@johnnafarrell

You mama's feel me? (I'd also like wine & a weekend getaway... but ##pregnancy & ##quarantine got other plans). ##momsoftiktok ##marriedlife ##mothersday

♬ Wannabe - Spice Girls

Dads are getting in on the action, too.

@maryisabell

This mess here ##babydaddy

♬ MyBabyDaddy - B-Rock & The Bizz
@oglesby_mark

Embarrassing my daughter ##imissmystudents ##coronawontwin ##tiktokteacher ##hopeyouarelaughing ##hamdisalahh ##dancechallenge

♬ original sound - hamdisalahh

Parents are finding that making TikToks together can be a new form of date night.

@sydkappy

So my parents got drunk on my dads birthday and decided they wanted to make a tik tok... ##fyp ##foryourpage ##blindinglightchallenge ##quarantinelife

♬ Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
@elishakphoto

Our story is my favorite. ❤️##parentsoftiktok ##quarantine ##widow ##love ##dance ##marriage ##husband ##ourstory ##wife

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685

Parenting content creators have joined TikTok as well, including video stars the Holderness Family and blogger and Instagram influencer Ilana Wiles of Mommy Shorts. Wiles joined TikTok in late February, and she now has almost 19,000 followers on the app.

@mommyshorts

Working out from home is harder than expected. ##momsoftiktok ##workoutathome ##fitnesstrainer

♬ original sound - mommyshorts

Though most of her posts are typical TikTok fare — dancing or participating in popular challenges — Wiles also included poignant moments on TikTok from quarantine. A New York resident, she was diagnosed with probably COVID-19 in late March and had to self quarantine in her bedroom for 10 days while she recovered from the virus.

Wiles posted several TikTok videos from her sickbed, but perhaps the most emotional post was of the moment she was able to reemerge and hug her two daughters, Mazzy, 10, and Harlow, 7.

@mommyshorts

FIRST HUGS AFTER 10 DAYS!!! 🥰 ##quarantine ##coronavirus ##momsoftiktok

♬ Make You Mine - PUBLIC

"TikTok has been a much needed source of levity throughout this whole thing," Wiles told TODAY Parents. "Initially, I joined so I could supervise my 10-year-old, who was begging me to be on the platform, but I quickly learned that there was so much fun content for my age too. I think it helps that so many other moms seem to have joined at the same time, so we are all newbies together trying to figure it out."

And figure it out they have. The question is, when quarantine is over, will the kids get TikTok back to themselves? Probably not. After all, now these moms are #savage.

Allison Slater TateAllison Slater Tate