At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, when it became clear we would be sheltering in place with our children for the foreseeable future, my friend and I made a promise to ourselves: We would not join TikTok.

It's now day 56 of quarantine here, and guess what? We joined TikTok. We're not alone — searching hashtags like "momsofTikTok" or "parentsofTikTok" or "millennialmoms" or "GenXmoms," it's pretty plain to see that in TikTok land, the parents have arrived, and they're getting comfortable.

With their children's help or without, parents are showing off their own hip rolls, bringing back the music and dances of their own teenage years, and telling their own stories — and the results will bring you to tears, both happy and sad.

Parents, it turns out, can be "Savage" too (some more than others).