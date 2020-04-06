If we didn't have kids, our days in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic would look very different. But since there are tiny people in our homes, a lot of our emotional bandwidth is spent entertaining toddlers, breaking up sibling arguments and fielding our 50th "Mom, I'm bored!" complaint of the day.
Family time is a blessing, but it can also be stressful in such large does. Luckily, Twitter is filled with parents who get it and are sharing hilarious day-by-day chronicles of their own quarantine experiences. From naked toddlers in the front yard to husbands who chew too loudly, we've rounded up 24 amazing tweets from moms and dads who are offering hysterical glimpses into life in their own socially distanced households.
Day 1
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 8
Day 9
Day 11
Day 12
Day 13
Day 14
Day 15
Day 18
Day 19
Day 20
And beyond
Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.