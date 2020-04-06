If we didn't have kids, our days in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic would look very different. But since there are tiny people in our homes, a lot of our emotional bandwidth is spent entertaining toddlers, breaking up sibling arguments and fielding our 50th "Mom, I'm bored!" complaint of the day.

Family time is a blessing, but it can also be stressful in such large does. Luckily, Twitter is filled with parents who get it and are sharing hilarious day-by-day chronicles of their own quarantine experiences. From naked toddlers in the front yard to husbands who chew too loudly, we've rounded up 24 amazing tweets from moms and dads who are offering hysterical glimpses into life in their own socially distanced households.

Day 1

Working from home day 1. Not sure what my kids are watching in the next room, but my morning meetings had a very suspenseful soundtrack. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) March 16, 2020

Day 3

Day 3 of quarantine and distance learning from home:



6 year old writes biography titled, “Why I Hate My Family” — z (@therichards5) March 25, 2020

Day 4

Day 1 of Quarantine: “I’m going to meditate and do body-weight training.”



Day 4: *just pours the ice cream into the pasta* — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) March 17, 2020

Day 5

[HOMESCHOOLING DAY 5]



Listen up kids, it’s another arts and crafts day and we’re making homemade masks out of egg cartons and toilet paper rolls again — Sock Hollidre (@sock_holliday) April 2, 2020

Day 6

Quarantine day 6: Went to this restaurant called The Kitchen. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 21, 2020

Day 8

Quarantine update: 8 put a mask on 2 and taught her how to rob her sister’s toy cash register.



Laws don’t matter anymore. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) April 5, 2020

Day 9

Homeschooling update day 9:



Today we did maths



If you have 3 kids, and they are awake roughly 13 hours in the day, and you’re trying to work from home, how many times will you hear the word ‘snack’? — ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 2, 2020

Day 11

Quarantine day 11: My kids are playing outside, washing rocks from the landscaping. One of them is naked. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) March 25, 2020

Day 12

Quarantine day 12: Banished one of my boys to the front yard and one to the back yard. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) March 27, 2020

Quarantine day 12: Almost out of my emergency back-up back-up wine. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) March 25, 2020

Day 13

Day 13, or maybe 15 of social isolation. I’ve lost count.



My daughter is eating pizza rolls with a spoon. Yes, a spoon. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) March 30, 2020

[quarantine, day 13]



I’m no longer allowed to chew or swallow in her presence. — John Lyon (@JohnLyonTweets) April 2, 2020

Day 14

Quarantine, Day 14



15: I'm bored. Can I go to Jason's?



M: nope



15: This sucks! Why not?



M: Because the next time you get to hangout with your friends I want all of them to be there.



15: oh — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) April 6, 2020

Homeschooling day 14: Wore a bathrobe to parent-teacher conferences. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 2, 2020

Day 15

Quarantine day 15: Breakfast is now a 15-course meal. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 3, 2020

Day 18

quarantine day 18



Spent hours trying to finesse the cable company into swapping out my sports channels with premium movie channels. — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) April 4, 2020

Quarantine day 18: Did this form of exercise called “walking.” Tried it outside and experienced something called “fresh air” and “sunlight.” Might follow it all up with drinking something called “water.” — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 5, 2020

Day 19

Quarantine day 19: Replied to the Nigerian prince. We’re going to have a fall wedding. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 6, 2020

Day 20

Quarantine day 20: I've begun referring to myself as the lady of the estate. — Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) April 2, 2020

quarantine: day 20



wife thought i was on the remote pic.twitter.com/oKzXXXT9ty — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 6, 2020

And beyond

[Quarantine, day: lol, dAyS]



The spouse is lava — Roy 🇨🇦🌾 (@MyNameIsArchaic) April 5, 2020

Quarantine Diary Year 3- Fiercely fought with the husband over the day of the week. We were both wrong. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) March 25, 2020

[quarantine, day 73]



*takes top off convertible, fills entire car with dirt, plants flowers* — The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) April 6, 2020

