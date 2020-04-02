Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Parents' hopeful social media posts during pandemic prove we aren't alone

It's hard to parent while social distancing, but we're all in this together.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Between keeping an entire family quarantined, leading kids in home-based learning and fulfilling household and work duties while cooped up indoors, parenting during the coronavirus pandemic is filled with challenges and frustrations.

Thankfully, parents across the internet are sharing meaningful and inspirational social media posts, reminding themselves and other parents that it's OK to have bad days, let go of routines and occasionally become impatient. After all, parents who already felt like they were doing it all are suddenly doing so much more.

Here are 12 posts from moms and dads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that will remind parents everywhere that this, too, shall pass.

You've got this

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Ql6ctDVEI

Take a deep breath

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Sn-P3DanV

Live for that day

Grief is OK

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PSiQ1lOj1

Do what you need to do

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-UWnFfgvNc

Look for the positive

You are enough

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-P_qZJlR_e

Every day is a new day

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Um3BGl1DN

Your kids will remember the ways you made it fun

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-OF_0vnz6_

This is hard because it's too much

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Fs7n_HuiP

It's OK to let some things go

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-cQFaOhq41

Look for good things

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.