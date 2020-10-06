New mom Katy Perry pumps in new Jane Fonda workout parody video

Katy Perry is pumped up — to vote.

The singer, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, pumps breast milk in a star-studded video she shared on Instagram from Jane Fonda that encourages people to vote.

The clip pokes fun at Fonda’s popular line of exercise videos from the '80s and features grainy images of celebrities working out while reminding people to cast their ballots.

“Get pumped to vote,” the “Roar” singer, 35, says to the camera while wearing a breast pump.

The nostalgia, complete with leg warmers, wristbands and enough neon to power your boombox until next summer, continues in full force, thanks to appearances by Perry, Bloom, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson, who all pump iron while reminding people of the importance of voting.

“Hello, class, we’re bringing back the movement,” says Fonda, while dressed in a red leotard and red headband at the top of the video, as '80s music and graphics dot the screen.

“We need you to be in shape in the upcoming race. I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

Perry reminded people of just how vital it is to cast their vote.

“Exercise That Vote,” she wrote in the caption.

“GET PUMPED TO VOTE!!! Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport... I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight,” she continued.

And while Perry can have some fun with the notion of pumping and exercising, she means business about having a say in the democratic process.

“ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should,” she wrote.