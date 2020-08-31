New mom Katy Perry just showed off her post-pregnancy body in the most relatable way.

To celebrate the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the singer shared her own "red carpet" moment from her bathroom and struck a pose in a nude nursing bra and gray high-waisted underwear.

The barefaced 35-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last week, wore her hair pulled back with some strands hanging out at the front and added the hilarious text: "Hair and makeup by @exhaustion."

Now this is a selfie that all new moms can relate to! katyperry/Instagram

In years past, the singer has turned heads on the VMAs red carpet and worn many eye-catching ensembles, ranging from a spacesuit to gorgeous evening wear. But with a newborn at home, Perry had a good excuse for not attending Sunday night's socially-distanced event.

While celebrating her post-baby body, Perry also reminisced about her pre-pregnancy figure and shared a music video for her new song "Champagne Problems," which appears to have been filmed earlier this year. "🎶Allllll weee goooot arre #ChampagneProblems nowwe 🎶 🍾🥂 Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩" she captioned the post.

After announcing her pregnancy, Perry never shied away from showing off her growing bump and even shared an adorable photo of herself rocking a crop top. She also gave fans a raw look at the way pregnancy had affected her belly button.

Now that her bundle of joy has arrived, it's not surprising that Perry is proudly displaying her figure and enthusiastically rocking those high-waisted hospital undies just like comedian Amy Schumer did after giving birth to her son, Gene.