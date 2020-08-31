Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Katy Perry posts pic in nursing bra days after having baby

The singer posted a totally relatable photo.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

New mom Katy Perry just showed off her post-pregnancy body in the most relatable way.

To celebrate the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the singer shared her own "red carpet" moment from her bathroom and struck a pose in a nude nursing bra and gray high-waisted underwear.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The barefaced 35-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last week, wore her hair pulled back with some strands hanging out at the front and added the hilarious text: "Hair and makeup by @exhaustion."

Now this is a selfie that all new moms can relate to!katyperry/Instagram

In years past, the singer has turned heads on the VMAs red carpet and worn many eye-catching ensembles, ranging from a spacesuit to gorgeous evening wear. But with a newborn at home, Perry had a good excuse for not attending Sunday night's socially-distanced event.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby Daisy Dove Bloom

Aug. 27, 202000:44

While celebrating her post-baby body, Perry also reminisced about her pre-pregnancy figure and shared a music video for her new song "Champagne Problems," which appears to have been filmed earlier this year. "🎶Allllll weee goooot arre #ChampagneProblems nowwe 🎶 🍾🥂 Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩" she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEhIkw2H8hN

After announcing her pregnancy, Perry never shied away from showing off her growing bump and even shared an adorable photo of herself rocking a crop top. She also gave fans a raw look at the way pregnancy had affected her belly button.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC5JjxPnOMr

Now that her bundle of joy has arrived, it's not surprising that Perry is proudly displaying her figure and enthusiastically rocking those high-waisted hospital undies just like comedian Amy Schumer did after giving birth to her son, Gene.

Move over, thongs: Granny panties are back in fashion

June 14, 201902:09
Chrissy Callahan