With millions of Americans staying home these days, demand has surged for online exercise videos. And who better to show us how it’s done than the original queen of the at-home workout?

Jane Fonda just revived her iconic ‘80s workout routine on the video sharing app TikTok, and the 82-year-old actress, activist and fitness guru definitely still has all the moves.

“My name is Jane Fonda, and I’m going to bring back the Jane Fonda Workout during this home sequestration, so come on and do it with me,” she said in the video, before showing off some flawless leg lifts.

Fonda’s classic 1982 workout video, "Jane Fonda’s Workout", sold more than 17 million copies and was one of the best-selling VHS videos of all time.

Fonda's workout videos (and her leotards and leg warmers) have become iconic. Getty Images

Now, the actress and longtime activist is using her fitness skills to fight climate change.

“You know what, there are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers. What I would like you to do with me is to work out with me for the planet,” she said.

She invited her fans to take part in her new virtual Fire Drill Fridays, the online version of her climate protests, which now take place the first Friday of every month.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Fonda had been leading regular demonstrations in Washington and Los Angeles to protest and call attention to the climate change crisis.

“I want to put my body on the line, I want to get out of my comfort zone in a way that is regular and present and show people that this is what we need to do now,” Fonda told NBC’s Geoff Bennett in November.

Fonda has been arrested multiple times during her Fire Drill Friday protests, which she is now organizing virtually. John Lamparski / Getty Images

Fonda was arrested multiple times during these protests and even spent a night in jail. Many fellow celebrities joined her for the protests and were also arrested, including Joaquin Phoenix, Sally Field, Ted Danson, and Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen and June Diane Raphael.

“There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency, and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays?” Fonda said in her TikTok video. “The future needs you. I need you.”