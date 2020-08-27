Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl: 'We are floating with love and wonder'

Katy Perry will be kept “wide awake” now that she has a baby in the house.

The pop star has announced she has welcomed a baby girl.

It’s the first child for the “Roar” singer and fiancé Orlando Bloom, who has a son, Flynn, 9, with his previous wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom gave UNICEF the honor of sharing the happy news, with the organization saying on its website and Instagram account, "Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy."

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom told UNICEF. The couple also noted that "we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was" and that because of COVID-19, "many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases."

In celebration of their daughter's birth, Perry and Bloom worked with UNICEF to set up a donation page to help expectant mothers have access to trained health workers and quality health care.

In the photo posted by UNICEF and re-shared by Perry and Bloom, the couple's hands are intertwined with baby Daisy Dove's hand. A daisy is also painted on Perry's fingernail. Perry's fans unknowingly got a hint to the baby's name back in May when Perry released a single titled "Daisies." The flower is clearly significant to the couple as the diamond and ruby engagement ring Bloom proposed to Perry with also resembles a daisy.

Perry revealed she was pregnant in March in the video for her single “Never Worn White,” showing off her baby bump at the end of the clip.

Since that time, Perry has chronicled the highs and lows of expecting. Known for her sense of humor, she shared an amusing sonogram in which it appeared the baby was giving her the middle finger.

The singer, 35, who is also known for her outrageous fashion sense, remained on top of her game while pregnant, too. While on "American Idol" this past season, Perry once got dressed up as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer, as well as an enormous roll of toilet paper.

She has been open about her cravings and, as silly as she can be, Perry opened up about the anxiety of being pregnant while quarantined.

“Sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” she tweeted in May.

“I would say I have five good days and two days where I just … I cry when I look down at my toes, or I cry when just doing simple tasks,” she said during an interview in May for the SHEIN Together livestream festival.

Perry also posted a sweet video of her letting her grandmother know she was expecting before she passed away that she included in a collection of photos following her death in March.

“Grandma, it’s Katy. Grandma, it’s Katy,” Perry said in the video, which takes place in a hospital. “I just wanted to tell you I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you. You remember me, Katy? I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna have a baby. I’m pregnant, Grandma.”