Watch Lester Holt's grandson recognize him on TV, say his name for 1st time

Lester Holt is one proud “Grandude!”

The NBC Nightly News anchor shared a sweet Instagram video of his grandson, Samuel, saying his name clearly for the very first time.

“When a so so day becomes the best day ever,” Lester wrote in the caption. “My 21 mo old grandson spotting me on TV tonight and finally able to clearly say ‘Grandude’!”

In the adorable clip, Samuel’s face lights up when he sees his grandfather appear on the screen, and he excitedly begins repeating his cute nickname for his grandpa, “Grandude.”

Samuel is the second child of Lester’s son, Stefan, who is an anchor for the NBC station WMAQ in Chicago. Stefan and his wife, Morgan, also have a son named Henry, born in September 2017.

Lester clearly loves being a grandfather, and when he turned 61 last March, he shared a cute Instagram video of Henry “clapping, not blowing” out his birthday candles as a precaution during the early days of the pandemic.

In 2018, he also shared a sweet photo from the day baby Henry surprised him with a visit at work.

“Look who just paid a surprise visit to his grandpa at work today. Not sure I’ll have the smile wiped off my face by air time! #ProudGrandude,” he captioned the photo.

Henry paid another visit to his Grandude at work in 2019, this time with his baby brother in tow.

"A couple of special visitors stopping by the office right before I head to the studio. #grandude #grandkids #familygoals," Lester captioned the candid family pic.

He has shared many photos of himself bonding with his grandsons over the past few years, and it’s obvious that he’s crazy about them.

“Best thing ever: spending time with my two grandsons Henry and Samuel,” Lester captioned one post from 2019. “Happy early Father’s Day to all my fellow grand-dudes!”

Lester opened up about the joys of being a grandfather in an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2018.

“Everything they say about being a grandparent is true," he said. "You get to experience the love, the joy and then, at the appropriate time, you (gestures) ‘Here you go,’ and get a full night’s sleep ... and not feel guilty about it."