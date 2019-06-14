Lester Holt is one happy “grand-dude”!

The NBC Nightly News anchor on Friday shared very sweet photos of himself spending quality time with his two grandsons, including newborn Samuel Holt, who arrived last week.

Samuel is the second child for Lester’s son Stefan Holt, a news anchor for WNBC in New York, and Stefan’s wife, Morgan. They also have a 21-month-old son, Henry.

“Best thing ever: spending time with my two grandsons Henry and Samuel. Happy early Father’s Day to all my fellow grand-dudes!” Lester captioned the slideshow.

Stefan shared additional pics of the heartwarming family get-together.

Lester was on assignment in Normandy, France, covering the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when Samuel was born on June 5.

“They had the baby a little earlier that I intended,” Lester said during an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY the next day. “I saw on the schedule that I was going to be in Normandy. ‘It’s OK. I’ll get back in time.’ It didn’t work out that way.”

He added, “We’re all very happy and we love them all to death, and can’t wait to hold him.”

Now that he’s had the chance to hold Samuel, he’s even happier! Happy Father’s Day weekend, “grand-dude” Lester!