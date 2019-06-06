Congratulations are in order for Lester Holt! The NBC Nightly News anchor’s son, Stefan Holt, welcomed his second child with wife, Morgan, on June 5. Samuel Richard Holt, joins 21-month-old big brother, Henry.

Lester, who is in Normandy, France, covering the 75th anniversary of D-Day for NBC, shared the exciting news on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

“They had the baby a little earlier that I expected,” Lester, 60, revealed. “I saw on the schedule that I was going be in Normandy. I thought, ‘it’s OK. I’ll get back in time,’ but it didn’t work out that way!”

Lester noted that his entire family is “very happy” and that he “can’t wait to hold” the newborn.

WNBC anchor Stefan, 32, took to Instagram on June 5 to share a sweet photo of Samuel.

“He’s here!” wrote the proud dad. “Samuel Holt came into the world this morning. And he can’t wait to meet his big brother. Everyone is happy and healthy. We are blessed beyond measure. #babyholt2.”

Lester — he’s known as Grand Dude to Henry — loves the perks that come with being a grandfather.

"It's the best," he explained on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2018. “You get to experience the love, the joy and then, at the appropriate time, you (gestures) ‘Here you go,’ and get a full night’s sleep… and not feel guilty about it,” he joked on “The Tonight Show” last year.

When the boys are older, Lester has plenty of wisdom to impart, and most of it has to do with being a good person.

“It’s all about respect,” he said during an appearance on TODAY. “I think that respect is the most important thing my parents and my grandparents taught me, and that sense you’re not better than anyone. That everyone you work with, people you encounter, they deserve respect. I think that’s an important lesson.”