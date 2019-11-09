Lester Holt's adorable grandchildren visit him at NBC Nightly News

Lester Holt – anchor of NBC Nightly News and proud grandfather – welcomed two tiny visitors to his office Friday. His grandsons, Henry and Samuel, stopped by the office to visit the proud “grand-dude.”

"A couple of special visitors stopping by the office right before I head to the studio," he captioned the photo, with the hashtag "#Grandude."

The younger of the two grandsons, Samuel Holt, was born this past June. He’s the second child of Lester’s son Stefan. Stefan and his wife, Morgan, live in New York City where Stefan is an anchor for WNBC. Their son Henry is 2.

Holt actually missed the birth of Samuel because he was on assignment in Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“They had the baby a little earlier that I intended,” Lester said during an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY the next day. “I saw on the schedule that I was going to be in Normandy. ‘It’s OK. I’ll get back in time.’ It didn’t work out that way.”