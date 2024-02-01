Serena Williams shares vulnerable postpartum try-on video: 'It doesn't fit'

Tennis star Serena Williams is five months postpartum — and serving up relatable content.

"I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be able to fit in this when I don’t have a belly,’” William, 42, begins a recent Instagram video.

In the clip, the athlete attempts to pull the denim maxi up over her hips and booty. She wriggles and yanks to no avail. It won't budge.

“I can’t fit it,” Williams says. “But this is my goal. Honestly, I should’ve been able to fit it by now, but I ran into some, um… I got distracted for about a month,” she explains with a laugh.

The camera then pans in on the skirt.

“Back to the drawer… for now!” Williams wrote.

Williams, who shares daughters Olympia, 6, and Adira, 5 months, with husband Alexis Ohanian, scored major points with other moms in the comments:

“Me too, Serena. I can’t fit anything either. My baby is 10 years old.”

“Well done on sharing the reality of postpartum ... not just the glamorized instagram version.”

“I love your transparency. Whew, I can relate. The struggle is real.”

“Yes our daily struggle. I cannot even tell you how many items are in my closet waiting for me to fit in them.”

In 2018, Williams opened up about her body insecurities, and how she would constantly compare herself to her sister and fellow tennis champion, Venus Williams.

“I felt weird, like, my boobs were bigger than Venus’s, and my body was thicker. I was curvier,” she revealed in an interview with GQ. “I was like, ‘Why am I not Venus?”

Williams said her late sister Yetunde saw she was struggling and pulled her aside.

“She’s like, ‘You know everyone is different. You’re not Venus, and you’re never going to be Venus,’” Williams recalled. “'You’re never going to be as thin as her, and that’s OK. And you’re never going to be as tall as her, and that’s OK. Nothing is wrong with that. You have a body on your own. You have a beautiful face.’ And that’s when I started being more comfortable with who I was.”