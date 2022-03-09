Savannah has given Dylan the same sweet gift with each new baby

Savannah Guthrie is a good friend!

While snacking on cookies from New York City's famous Levain Bakery, Dylan Dreyer revealed on TODAY that Savannah sent her a delicious gift after she welcomed all three of her kids: Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and baby Russell, 5 months.

“After every baby I’ve had, Savannah has sent these cookies to the hospital,” she said while taking a bite out of a peanut butter cookie. “So I mean, these were my sustenance after I gave birth.”

Dylan Dreyer reveals Savannah Guthrie gifted her cookies every time she welcomed one of her kids. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

In September 2021, Dylan welcomed her third child, Russell, with her husband, Brian Fichera. At the time, she took to Instagram to talk about his early arrival.

"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week. God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way," she said. "I couldn’t imagine waiting until November to meet him."

Dylan noted that she had to leave the hospital without her child because he needed to be closely monitored a little more.

"My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he’ll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands," she said. "He’s THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own. Buddy, you have no idea what’s in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!"

Once he was home, Dylan shared a photo of her whole entire family together and she used the hashtag, "Party of Five."

She even posted a photo of them going on a walk and said, "Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late…loved being able to have our first family walk outside to enjoy the sunset before it got too chilly!"

For Thanksgiving, Russell got to meet even more members of his family when they came around to celebrate the holiday.

"I can’t believe Rusty is 8 weeks old today!" Dylan said on Instagram at the time. "I’m so thankful he’s here and healthy and came early enough that I could still make a full Thanksgiving spread!! Missing my family that wasn’t here but love the family that was! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!"