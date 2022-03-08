Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success
Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald are the mastermind chefs behind Levain Bakery's famous cookies. TODAY’s Jill Martin shares the inspiration behind the business and how they went from amateur bakers to owning one of the most popular spots in New York City.March 8, 2022
