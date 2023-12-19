Rihanna opens up about being a new mom, breaking ‘generational curses’

Rihanna is opening up about how she's parenting her two kids with partner A$ASP Rocky.

The "Diamonds" singer, who became a mom for the second time when the couple welcomed their youngest son, Riot Rose, in August revealed to “Access Hollywood” that she hopes to create a family that "breaks generational curses."

"You don’t have an idea," Rihanna said Dec. 18 at the relaunch of her Fenty x Puma collection. "You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.’"

"And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it," she added.

The Grammy winner joked that the only thing she could have predicted about her kids was that one of them might inherit her distinctive features.

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” she quipped. “Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure (he's mine)?’ You can’t lose this thing!”

The "Umbrella" singer went on to say that welcoming children with Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has made her love him "differently."

"It’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (father),’” said Rihanna, who shared a sweet photo of Rocky holding RZA in July 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala in NYC. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background ... I’m like an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it,” she said.

Last month, Rocky gushed about parenting with Rihanna during an Instagram interview with “Complex.” (Please note: The interview contains profanity.)

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” said the rapper. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than that out there.

“I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels,” he added. “So that’s the best collaboration.”

In December 2022, the rapper talked to to Complex about the joys of being a first-time dad.

“It’s beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities,” he said. “I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it.”