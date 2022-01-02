Olivia Munn shares new photo of son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Olivia Munn had the perfect companion to help her ring in 2022.

The new mom posted a picture of her spending time with her and John Mulaney’s son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on New Year’s Day.

Munn, 41, shared an adorable photo on Instagram that showed the newborn lying down and staring into his mother’s eyes as she smiles back at him.

“Happy New Year,” she simply captioned the intimate snap.

Malcolm wears a cute gray hoodie, white pants and colorful striped socks in the image.

The actor also included a close-up shot of her holding Malcom’s hand on her Instagram stories. She added a white heart to the picture.

Olivia Munn and her baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Instagram / Instagram

Multiple celebrity friends commented on Munn’s post and gushed over the infant as well.

“Ocean’s Eight” co-star Mindy Kaling joked, “I fainted.”

Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Congratulations!” along with a red heart.

“So in love right?” Alyssa Milano asked in the comments.

Mulaney, 39, and Munn revealed the first photos of Malcolm on Christmas Eve.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Mulaney wrote in his caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

First-time mom Munn called her son, “My Golden Ox baby,” in her post.

On Dec. 30, Munn shared photos of Mulaney playing with Malcolm in the kitchen on her Instagram stories.

Mulaney pretended to put Malcolm in a bun steamer in the pictures.

She wrote, “Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe” and “Adora-bao” next to the images of Mulaney bonding with his son.

The comedian first announced he and Munn were expecting their first child together during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September.

“In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date Olivia,” Mulaney said at the time. “And we’re having a baby together.”

In November, Munn stopped by TODAY and spoke about becoming a mom.

At the time of the interview, Munn was surrounded by boxes of baby items. “I’m looking at everything I have to open up and it’s overwhelming. I don’t know how many of each item I need,” she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “Truly, I wish somebody could tell me, how many onesies, how many diapers? What’s the best rocker?”

She added, “I feel good. I feel scared, I feel nervous, and I’m excited.”

