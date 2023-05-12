The case against Mother’s Day: Why many moms would just rather not

Marisa Frankum, 45, has idealized Mother's Day since she was a child.

Frankum's mom, who passed away seven years ago, was mentally ill and suffered from substance abuse issues throughout Frankum's childhood. Frankum says she has always had a "longing" for a maternal figure in her life — someone she could celebrate.

When Frankum married her husband and became an instant step-mom, she thought she'd finally experience what she says was her "high, exalted view of Mother's Day."

"It was a letdown," Frankum, who lives in Texas, tells TODAY.com. "I felt sad."

Frankum had hoped things would change when she got pregnant, but says every subsequent Mother's Day has been another disappointment.

"I don't think you should feel obligated to do Mother's Day," says Marisa Frankum. Courtesy Marisa Frankum

"I just started to have this anti-view of it," she says, adding that she has a love-hate relationship with the holiday.

"I long for it, but then it comes and every year it's pretty much a letdown," Frankum says. "If you're a mother you work your tail feathers off. You constantly serve. There is no off switch.

"I don't think you should feel obligated to do Mother's Day," she adds.

'It’s just an extra thing I have to do'

Frankum is not alone. In one 2021 Yahoo and YouGov poll of 1,555 people, 30% of men and 30% of women said they weren't going to celebrate Mother’s Day that year.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on moms' mental health and the all-too-common unequal division of labor within the home likely contributed to the results, Stephanie Marcello, chief psychologist of University Behavioral Health Care at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, told Yahoo Life at the time.

Even without a pandemic, for many, Mother's Day is just another item on their never-ending to-do list.

Hannah Murphy just wants a day of "mental, physical and emotional rest." Courtesy Hannah Murphy

"We end up being the ones having to travel and plan and prepare and rearrange schedules to accommodate multiple family members," Hannah Murphy, 35, tells TODAY.com.

"That's just not how I want to spend a day that is supposed to be about celebrating my role as a mother," she says.

Shelley Brasher, 41, agrees, telling TODAY.com that as "the planner and organizer" of the family, Mother's Day is more exhausting than enjoyable.

"For me, it's just an extra thing I have to do," the Texas mom of two says. "It feels like pressure to me. I'd rather just not do it. It feels like we have all of these holidays ... and it's just more and more."

One 2022 survey of 1,024 moms with children still living at home found that what moms want most for Mother's Day is a nap.

After a nap, moms said they wanted a meal they didn't have to cook and for someone else to clean their home.

Murphy, who lost her mom when she was 9, just wants a day of "mental, physical and emotional rest."

"I don’t want to have to make any decisions or travel — unless it’s to a beach with a tiki bar — or cook or clean or work," she says. "I just want my mind and body to just be."