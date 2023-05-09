Moms, do you prefer 'family time' or 'alone time' on Mother's Day?

Mother's Day is a day to celebrate mom and make her happy.

But, what makes mom happy? That's the first question you've got to answer.

One secret to achieving the perfect Mother's Day is figuring out what kind of day you want. As a mom: Do you want quality time with the kids, or do you want a little time to yourself?

Some mothers revel in family time on Mother's Day: the breakfast in bed with sticky jam-finger hugs, a big family brunch with mimosas and lively conversation, and maybe a family hike or game night to top off a day of family togetherness.

For others, the definition of a perfect Mother's Day is time alone. Yes, this mom loves her kids, but as the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Give her a quiet hotel room, or just take the kids out of the house for a couple hours so she can enjoy a cup of coffee in peace without having to reheat it in the microwave three times.

Some moms want a lot of attention and fanfare on Mother's Day, and others would prefer to ignore the holiday altogether and just have a normal day.

They key to happiness is figuring out which kind of mom you are.

And then, of course, you need to communicate your perfect Mother's Day plan to your partner and/or children, because waiting for them to intuit what you want is about as effective as waiting for that cup of coffee to reheat itself.

Whichever kind of Mother's Day you crave, hope you enjoy it!