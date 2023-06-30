Morgan Radford brought her baby to Karol G's Citi Concert on TODAY

International superstar Karol G had a special guest in the audience during her Friday, July 30 Citi Concert Series performance on TODAY.

(Hint: They're an adorable, new member of the NBC family.)

NBC News Daily anchor Morgan Radford brought her brand new baby girl to the festivities, joined by at least 15,000 of Karol G's adoring fans.

Dressed for the occasion, Adelana Marcia Radford Williams — or Lana, for short — wore colorful frills and a pink bow, all while snuggled up close to her mom in a leopard print baby carrier.

"It was Lana’s first concert," Radford tells TODAY.com. "Not counting Bad Bunny, when she was in my belly."

Courtesy Morgan Radford

"We woke Lana up extra early this morning so that she could meet her TODAY Show family," Radford says. "And, of course, La Bichota!"

The NBC News corresponded said she wanted her daughter to attend Karol G's concert so she could "see an artist who celebrates women, confidence and body positivity."

"And to always know that 'mañana será bonito," she adds, which means "tomorrow will be beautiful" in Spanish.

"I also wanted her to see an artist who uses her platform to celebrate her roots and culture," she continues. "And who shares it with the world."

@morgankradford via Instagram

Radford and her husband, David Williams, welcomed their first child to the world on Feb. 2. Lana weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches.

“She is the life that love created,” Radford said in a statement to TODAY.com at the time. “She is mommy’s bundle of joy, new best friend, and her wildest dream. She is the apple of her daddy’s eye and the keeper of his heart. She is also the living manifestation of decades of love and investment by her (very) proud grandparents, who cannot stop staring at her in joy and disbelief.”

Radford returned to the NBC News Now anchor desk on June 21 — a new mom milestone that was equal parts exciting and emotional.

"Headed back to work tomorrow, so grateful and grounded," Radford tweeted on June 20.

"Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and good vibes," she added. "Most of all, I hope to step into this exciting new chapter with you."

Baby Lana is certainly enjoying the perks of having a working mom and being one of the newest (and cutest!) members of the NBC family.

"Lana told me she was inspired by Karol G's talent," Radford tells TODAY of her daughter's first concert experience. "Plus, Lana says she was blown away by the all-female band."

That is one perceptive baby!