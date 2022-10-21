Meghan Trainor's son is inspiring new music ... and more babies?

Meghan Trainor is sharing how her son is inspiring new music, a healthier lifestyle and at least three future new additions (maybe!) to the family.

On Oct. 21, the Grammy-winner performed music from her new album "Takin' It Back" for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY. Before taking the stage, Trainor shared how being mom to her 1-year-old son, Riley Sabara, has changed her both personally and professionally.

"Has it changed the way you do music, having that little guy?" TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb asked the performer.

"Yeah, everything is much more important," Trainor responded. "Every song means more. I think of him — like, when he is 10 years old he’s going to hear these songs and I want him to be proud, you know?"

Trainor started to tear up, growing emotional as her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, looked on from the crowd with their son in his arms.

"I have to sing," Trainor said, fighting back tears.

Meghan Trainor's husband, Daryl Sabara and son, Riley, in the crowd at the plaza on October 21, 2022. Helen Healey / TODAY

The proud mom also shared that her son is the inspiration for her new album, "Takin' It Back."

"(The album) means so much," she explained. "I hope everyone just gets a chance to listen to the whole album — it's finally out. And there's a special song on there called 'Super Woman' for all my mamas — all my working mamas — too."

"There are just very important songs on this album," Trainor continued." It's my whole heart, so I hope you have a chance to go listen to it. That would be so nice."

Her son is not the only person in her life who played a part in the creation of Trainor's new album. During the 3rd Hour on TODAY, the entertainer shared that every album she puts out starts with "T" for "Trainor" — an ode to the people responsible for shaping her into the woman, mother and performer she is today.

"Representing my family!" the singer said, smiling.

Meghan Trainor and family. meghantrainor / Instagram

Trainor also opened up about her recent lifestyle change, also inspired by her 1-year-old bundle of joy and the desire to watch him grow for decades to come.

"I'm just going to be the best version of myself for my kid," she explained. "He is actually the reason that I have taken on every challenge I can. I lost 60 lbs because every morning I was walking him (and) looking at him and I was like, 'I am going to be healthy so I can live forever so I can stay with you forever — as long as I can.'"

Trainor has previously shared that she absolutely plans on expanding her family if possible. On May 22, the singer surprised Hoda & Jenna co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and discussed how important it is for her to one day give her son sisters and/or brothers.

"I know I want four total — but I am going to try my best to get two, three, four," she said at the time. "I know it’s not super easy but I want to give him the most amount of siblings I can, just because my brothers are my everything — they’re my world."

Because Trainor's brothers "keep her humble" but are also her "number one fans" who she "can't live a single day" without, she knows that an expanded family means some forever friends for her son.

"I want to give him some siblings," she added.

Meghan Trainor performs at the plaza on October 21, 2022. Helen Healey / TODAY

Before performing on The Plaza for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY, Trainor encapsulated just how pivotal motherhood is to every aspect of her life.

“It is a dream, you know?" she said. "It’s the greatest thing in the whole world. I look at him and I go, ‘Oh, I need three more, you know? I just want more of hims.”

