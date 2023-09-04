Meg Ryan's sexy scene in "When Harry Met Sally" is iconic — but not to everyone.

In the 1989 romantic comedy, Ryan and Billy Crystal play long-time friends who stave off a romantic relationship for decades before giving in to their obvious chemistry. During one famous scene, shot at Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City, Sally fakes an orgasm to show Harry how skilled some women are at feigning pleasure in bed.

While the scene kicked off the famous line, "I'll have what she's having," — ranked No. 33 on the American Film Institute's list of "100 Greatest Movie Quotes Of All Time" — it's reasonably cringe-worthy to Ryan's adult son Jack Quaid and daughter Daisy Ryan.

"It’s funny, my son just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli," Ryan, 61, told Interview Magazine on August 31. "My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, “Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.”

Meg Ryan and her son Jack Quaid attending a New York City basketball game in 2017. James Devaney / Getty Images

"He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene,'" added Ryan, who is the director and star of the upcoming film "What Happens Later."

Jack Quaid, who is an actor, has admitted that he didn't watch the film that made his mom a superstar until 2018.

"I know, it's crazy. I had never seen it only because when you're a kid, and your mom has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time ..." he joked during a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While filming his own rom-com that year called "Plus One," Jack decided it was time to watch "When Harry Met Sally." Afterward, he was emotional.

"I immediately started crying because of how proud I was of her," he told Kimmel. "I called her immediately (and) was like, 'I'm so sorry I haven't seen it until now' and she was like, 'It's OK, I've seen it like one time.'"

Here’s what else to know about Meg Ryan’s adult children.

Meg Ryan's son: Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid, 31, was born to parents Meg Ryan and actor Dennis Quaid, who were married from 1991 to 2001.

Their son opened up about his "not normal" upbringing during a 2016 interview with the podcast "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss."

"But at the same time, it was normal in the sense that, despite what my parents do, they're still like, a mom and a dad," said Jack. "They're not their characters at the dinner table or anything like that. My dad has never been Jerry Lee Lewis at my graduation," referring to Dennis Quaid's 1989 film "Great Balls of Fire!"

"I'm a huge fan of both of their work," Jack added. "The thing that's nice about it (and) something that I'm very grateful to have is that they share this enthusiasm for telling stories and acting."

Jack said his parents also understood his career goals. He has acted in films like "The Hunger Games" (2012), "Scream" (2022) and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (2023).

While he has their support, Jack told People magazine in July 2022 that his parents don't try to influence his career.

“They don’t really give me advice. I’ve never asked them, 'How should I perform this scene?'" he told the outlet.

During the podcast, Jack recalled his childhood in which kids sometimes wanted to be his friend "for the wrong reasons" —because he had famous parents.

"And I got very good at picking up on this," he said.

Meg Ryan's daughter: Daisy Ryan

In 2006, Meg Ryan revealed that she adopted a baby girl named Daisy from China.

In 2008, Ryan talked to the Los Angeles Times about adoption, saying: “I always thought I’d do it. It’s such a deliberate act, this adoption, as opposed to getting pregnant sometimes. You have to be very, very awake.”

During that interview, Ryan recalled the moment she met her daughter.

“She had tons and tons of clothes on her, Teletubby long underwear, another layer, then this electric blue sweater. She was red-faced, screaming and crying," Ryan told the "Los Angeles Times."

When Ryan held Daisy, the little girl stopped crying.

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy Ryan in Paris in 2019. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

“I’m not kidding you. She checked me out and then she went to sleep," said Ryan. "The next six to eight hours, she’d wake up and be very afraid and then she’d cry and then relax and play with you. I’d do the same thing. Just get really afraid, then really expanded. It was this metaphysical kind of labor, this crazy meeting.”

While Daisy keeps out of the public spotlight — her precise age is hard to verify — she and her mom are close.

In 2019, Ryan told The New York Times Magazine that they love watching movies together.

"I’m showing my daughter all kinds of romantic comedies," Ryan told the outlet. "We did a Frank Capra thing over Christmas: 'It Happened One Night' and 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.'"