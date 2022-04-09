Khloe Kardashian responds to mom-shamers who say she holds daughter True ‘too much’

Khloe Kardashian is not here for any criticism of her parenting choices.

Kardashian, 37, combatted online comments after she was photographed on the red carpet at the premiere for "The Kardashians" holding her three-year-old daughter, True, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, (paps) yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The reality star received supportive comments in the replies of her tweets, with one fan writing, “My mother also held me, even when I was big. I love her and even though I couldn’t stand it sometimes she gave me lap!”

Another Twitter user wrote, "My daughter is 13yrs old and taller than me and she still sits on my lap for cuddles occasionally! It’s literally no one else’s business but we should cuddle our kids as long as they want to. It does get less over time so enjoy it while you can and don’t listen to the haters xx."

“People are seriously complaining about a Mom holding their 3 yr old?!?” one user wrote in a thread of three tweets. “This was probably True’s first 'Red Carpet' and the easiest way to make True (AND Mom!) feel safe, is in her Mom’s arms! Any parent who DOESN’T pick up their kid…(or comfort their kid when the kid is too heavy to be picked up) when they are scared and need to feel safe, no matter who old their kid is, need to get their priorities straight!”

They concluded their thread, writing, “Don’t bring down Khloe just for being a loving and understanding Mom! I feel sorry for these complainers kids, to be honest…"

Kardashian and True donned coordinating neutral-toned silk dresses to premiere of the family's new reality show on Hulu. Kardashian shared a series of photos of the herself and her daughter in an Instagram post on Friday, the day after the premiere.

True wore a mini high-neck mod-style dress on the red carpet with a pair of white high-top sneakers while her mom wore a body-hugging mermaid style gown adorned with a sheer-plated bodice.

The reality star has been fiercely protective of her daughter since she was born, especially when it comes to caring for her well-being.

In an interview with Health last November, Kardashian opened up about setting a good example for True, telling the magazine, “When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body.”

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

When asked about ensuring her daughter maintains her emotional and physical health, Kardashian said, “I don’t play when it comes to True.”

“She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big,’” she explained. “And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”