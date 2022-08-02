Jenna Bush Hager shares adorable photos to celebrate son Hal's third birthday

Jenna Bush Hager's son is officially a 3-year-old.

The "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" co-host celebrated her son Hal's third birthday with a sweet Instagram post and even sweeter pictures of the toddler and youngest member of the Hager family.

"Three years with the most gentle (mostly!), loving, and hilarious," Jenna captioned the post. "We love you Hal! Let’s play trucks, read books and play baby kitty all day!"

Jenna shared 10 pictures showing Hal in all his glory. In one picture, Hal proudly stands on top of a boogie board while at the beach. In another, Hal is sporting a truly unique hairstyle. Jenna also shared a photo of an adorable cuddle session with Hal, as well as a picture of her son posing with his proud dad, Henry Chase Hager.

Hal is also pictured enjoying a sweet summer treat and donning a Mikey Mouse hat like only a toddler can. In a few of the photographs Hal is showing off his "wilder side," growling at the camera and proudly showing off a dirty, post-treat smiley face.

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie commented on the celebratory post, writing, "The sweetest and best babe."

Jenna also shared a photo of Hal with his older sisters, Margaret “Mila," 9, and Poppy, 6. Hal is seen sitting on sister Mila's lap — all smiles, per usual.

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates Hal's third birthday. via Instagram

"He is going to celebrate with his family," Jenna told co-host Hoda Kobt on-air. Jenna shared that she asked Hal if he wanted to celebrate his special day with some friends, but he insisted he wanted a strictly "family only" event.

"No! No friends! Family only! Just family! Mila, Poppy, Mommy, Daddy — that's it," Jenna said. "Which is great."

Jenna added that Mila is in charge of making the cake, and the family plans on ordering pizza for Hal's special birthday dinner.

On Monday, Jenna shared video of the family reuniting with Mila, who had returned home from sleepaway camp. The siblings stole the Instagram show when Jenna posted a video of Mila running into her siblings' arms and embracing, and before Mila picks Hal up and proudly carries him into the house.

"I can't stop thinking about that video yesterday of Mila coming back from camp," Hoda added. "I can watch it again and again."

Hoda added that she loved how Mila picked up Hal "like a bag of rice" — the true birthright of every older sibling.

"It's just so beautiful," Hoda added.