See the moment Jenna Bush Hager reunites with Mila after camp

On Monday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing the heartwarming moment when her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Hager, returned home from sleepaway camp.

"We got our girl," the "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" co-host wrote on the first video, showing her husband, Henry Chase Hager, picking up and embracing their oldest Mila, age 9.

"Hi! We missed you. Oh, my girl. I'm so proud of you," Henry tells Mila as she hugs him tightly.

Hager then posted a photo showing her kissing Mila on the temple, writing, “I kissed her a million times.” The joy of that moment was certainly mutual — Mila is seen smiling from ear to ear.

Jenna Bush Hager posted a series of sweet videos showing her family reuniting with Mila, who attended sleepaway camp. @jennabhager via Instagram

Jenna also shared a photo of the proud parents posing with Mila, who from the looks of it is almost as tall as her beaming mother.

Mila's siblings — Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2 — then stole the Instagram Stories show when Jenna shared video of the siblings reuniting. Jenna can be heard saying "Go!" before opening the door for Mila to run into her siblings' embrace — the three all holding each other before Mila picks up her younger brother, Hal, and carries him into the house.

Jenna also shared video that a friend had captured while filming her own reunion with her daughter. The video shows Mila running and then jumping into her mother's arms, Jenna picking her up and embracing her tightly as she sways back and forth.

It's difficult to hear what Jenna told Mila in that moment, but it was clear a few (read: Many) tears were shed.

Last year, after sending Mila to summer sleepaway camp, Jenna shared that Mila had grown homesick. Missing her family, she wrote her parents a letter that Jenna said "broke my heart into a million pieces."

"This is what it said: Dear mom and dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you," Jenna said while reading the letter on-air. Mila ended the letter with "XOXO."

"P.S. Daddy, how much longer ‘til you pick me up? I miss you too much," Jenna continued. "I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad.”

Jenna shared that her husband considered even going to pick his daughter up, but in the end decided to stick it out.

Jenna said it was emotional sending her daughter to sleepaway camp for three weeks, telling Hoda Kotb in 2021 she had to wear sunglasses to hide the fact that she was crying.

"There was something about taking Mila to this camp I went to as a little girl with my best friend that I met, as a little girl at camp."