See Jenna Bush Hager’s sweet birthday tribute to daughter Mila

It's double digits for Mila Hager!

To celebrate the big day, TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager posted a paws-itively adorable carousel of photos featuring Mila and the family's cat, Hollywood, going for a walk outside.

"Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!) 10 years ago in front of my friends at my baby shower," Jenna captioned the snaps. "Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."

Comments from friends and fans poured in wishing Mila a happy day.

"Happy Birthday Mila! And thank you for the Hollywood Hager content," TODAY Senior Vice President Libby Leist wrote.

Others were quick to point out that Hollywood definitely needed a leash, a nod to Jenna's comments on the show earlier this week debating Mila's request for a cat leash.

"Oh yes, get her that cat leash. Guided exploration outside (it’s not walking per se) with my indoor cat is so fun for both of us!" one person wrote.

The family welcomed Hollywood on Christmas 2022, after Santa Claus gifted the long-haired tabby to Mila, who has been wanting a cat since she was 2.

Earlier this year, Jenna called her daughter "the best cat mother you've ever seen" and revealed that Hollywood's litter box and food are both in Mila's room.

In 2021, Jenna went into detail on the show about Mila’s birth story, including husband Henry Hager’s skeptical reaction to her water breaking at her baby shower.

“Henry didn’t believe me because Barbara and I played so many pranks on the poor guy,” she recalled on the show in 2021. “He thought we were a bunch of girls pranking him. So he barely got to the hospital.”

Jenna revealed on the show that the family plans to celebrate Mila with Trader Joe’s dumplings and a scavenger hunt, which sounds like the purr-fect combo.

Happy birthday, Mila!

