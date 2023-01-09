Jenna Bush Hager’s family has welcomed a kitten with a purfect name

Jenna Bush Hager has a new family member, who's the cutest feline you've ever seen.

Hollywood Hager, or Holly for short, joined the fourth hour co-host's family over the weekend after Santa gave Jenna's daughter Mila a kitten for Christmas.

Jenna says Mila, 9, couldn't believe Santa's gift, and that she's already "the best cat mother you've ever seen."

Mila poses with Hollywood, who is taking a glorious nap. Jenna Bush Hager

"The litter box is in her bathroom: dual toilets," Jenna said with a smile, adding Holly's food is also in Mila's room.

Jenna said that while Mila is on top of the world, the mom of three is a little tired after an overnight escapade involving Holly.

"Kittens are quite little," Jenna explained to her co-host, Hoda Kotb.

"Teeny," Hoda agreed.

"And last night before bed, it was around 8 o'clock, Holly could not be found anywhere — Holly was missing," Jenna continued. "All night long, I was up, 'Here kitty, kitty, kitty!' I mean, on the hour every hour."

Hoda asked if Mila was freaking out, and Jenna confirmed her daughter cried herself to sleep.

"But guess who was freaking? Me. ... I mean, I went to bed, but I never fell asleep," Jenna said, adding she searched everywhere for the kitten, even with her phone's flashlight.

"Finally, this morning, I got up at 4:30 'cause I was like, 'Holly's dead, and we're going to smell a bad stench,'" she continued, fearing for the worst.

But then she said she heard a small meow coming from the pantry.

Holly accidentally got locked in Jenna's pantry overnight. Jenna Bush Hager

"She was locked all night long," Jenna said. "But I fed her, I put her in her litter box, I put her on Mila ... she's so relieved. And I am so relieved."

Hoda brought up how Mila has wanted a cat for a while, and asked Jenna why she waited so long to fulfill Mila's dream.

"She's almost 10, she's been wanting it since she was 2," Jenna said.

"Because I couldn't take on that responsibility. I stayed up all night last night. And I'm allergic," Jenna added. "So I take a Zyrtec. They're the forbidden fruit."

Jenna, who shares Mila, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, with her husband, Henry Hager, recently had Mila on the show in December, and the little one shared she and her mom had met the kitten they would be adopting earlier that day.

Mila said she had been dreaming of having her own kitten since she was 2 years old, before dropping what her mom called "truth bombs."

Hoda asked Mila if she knew what Hoda loves about her mom the most, which is when she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room, and she peed her pants!" Mila responded, to Jenna’s shock. "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Jenna said, holding back laughter. "Thank you so much."

Hoda asked for Mila to divulge one more so-called "truth bomb." Mila pondered the question for a second, before declaring, "She never wears underwear!"

"She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" Mila added.

Jenna gave her daughter a quick farewell off of the stage (along with an "I love you!"), before turning with a shocked look to Hoda.

"I said no more!" Jenna said, sending the pair into a fit of giggles.