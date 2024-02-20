Ireland Baldwin has a healthy outlook on her postpartum body.

"9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape," Ireland, a mother of one, captioned a Feb. 20 Instagram post. In four different photos, the model wears a bra and a pair of underwear while making funny faces and poses.

"Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent," she wrote. "Walk more. Move more. Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself."

Ireland said: “I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s OK! It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This s--- is HARD. Be kind to yourself.”

In May 2023, Ireland and her partner André Allen Anjos (a musician who goes by RAC) welcomed their first child, a daughter named Holland. Ireland's parents are former couple Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, who is now married to Hilaria Baldwin.

That month, Ireland said in an Instagram post (that was eventually deleted) that she was anxious during her pregnancy.

“I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do,” she wrote. “Not just by puking everywhere. I don’t miss that. As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive.”

She added, “Was my shower too hot? Am I crying too much? Why am I crying again? Do my feet look swollen? Am I even going to make a good mother?”

Ireland said when her daughter was born, she gained a new respect for her body and all of which it's capable.

“A sense of calm has washed over me since her arrival and that has in turn, made me feel rested,” she wrote in the post. “My boobs have changed but I finally have those ‘Pam Andersons’ I’ve always wanted. Just a little floppier. My body created life. A brain!! A heart. Little feet! My body is f------ magic.”

Ireland said she wanted to tell expecting moms that parenthood was beautiful.

“Don’t let people tell you how it’s going to be,” she wrote. “Life is scary and unpredictable and this process was terrifying but it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done and ever will do. Don’t let people scare you.”