Ireland Baldwin shares her postpartum advice: 'This isn't a contest'

Ireland Baldwin says giving birth to her daughter was "terrifying" but totally worth it.

"I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do," the 27-year-old model shared in a May 30 Instagram post. "Not just by puking everywhere. I don't miss that. As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive."

Baldwin and her partner André Allen Anjos (aka RAC), welcomed daughter Holland earlier this month.

"Was my shower too hot? Am I crying too much? Why am I crying again? Do my feet look swollen? Am I even going to make a good mother?"

Baldwin opened up about dealing with anxiety since she was a kid in a 2022 episode of Red Table Talk.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, said that reading about "countless pregnancy horror stories" and watching negative birth videos made her worry that delivery wouldn't go smoothly.

When Holland was born however, she was no longer scared.

"Nothing ever mattered until that moment," she wrote. "I found it quite sad how women would go out of their way to tell me what was going to happen to my body. How a baby would negatively impact my relationship. How my body would fall apart. My tits would sag to my knees. How I'll never sleep again.

"Our bodies are different," she wrote. "No one 'wins.' This isn't a contest."

Baldwin's experience was her own: "The delivery was intense but I've been in worse pain," she noted. "She was born. My fears fled. My heart was full. I've fallen in love again for a second time. I've lost loads of sleep but I couldn't care less."

Baldwin explained that her love for Holland was bigger than any postpartum complaint.

"A sense of calm has washed over me since her arrival and that has in turn, made me feel rested," she wrote. "My boobs have changed but I finally have those 'Pam Andersons' I've always wanted. Just a little floppier. My body created life. A brain!! A heart. Little feet! My body is f--king magic."

Baldwin acknowledged that her postpartum body takes getting used to, but she's happy about it. "I would birth her 100 more times if I had to," she wrote.

The new mom and her partner "make an even better team than I imagined," she wrote. "I've never been more in love with him. I catch glimpses of the future father he's going to be and it makes me quite emotional ... and my heart breaks for those who don't have a supporting and loving partner."

Baldwin said she is proud of her body and how she prepared for her daughter's birth, thanks to breath work and her "bada-- OB, angel of a doula and the nurses who cheered me on."

Her advice to mamas-to-be: "You got this."

"Don't let people tell you how it's going to be," she wrote. "Life is scary and unpredictable and this process was terrifying but it's the greatest thing I've ever done and ever will do. Don't let people scare you."