Hoda and Jenna share why they 'love' embarrassing their kids

Hoda and Jenna love to embarrass their kids, and they have good reasons as to why.

While chatting on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Oct. 26, Jenna said she will sometimes blast the clean versions of Cardi B songs while driving her older daughter, Mila, 10, to school.

"I don't mean it in a mean way, I mean it in a 'haha' way," she said. "It's one of the best joys of parenting."

Hoda agreed and said sometimes she'll sometimes break into dance when she's walking with her kids on the street and they'll yell at her to stop.

Jenna also shared she will have her daughter stand in front of the mirror and repeat affirmations to herself, such as "I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I take up space, I'm a good dancer and I'm good at math."

"I had her do the whole thing and she was participating and then, at the very end, she said 'not' and ran upstairs," she said.

"Well that's a kid thing," Hoda replied.

Jenna said author and public-speaker Mel Robbins, who is a major proponent of daily affirmations, wouldn't accept that.

"No she would not," Hoda said.

Hoda said she thinks, as your kids enter a phase where they refuse to do things they believe are humiliating, it can be a good idea to show them that their moms don’t get embarrassed easily.

“But I think what I’m learning is, by saying you’re teaching them a lesson, you’re not teaching them anything,” Hoda said. “You have to stop and just start dancing and not saying anything to them on the street without making a to-do about it.”