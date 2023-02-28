Hilaria Baldwin wished her daughter Lucía a happy 2nd birthday in Spanish.

“Feliz cumpleaños,” Hilaria, 39, whispers to the little girl in an Instagram video she shared on Feb. 26.

“Cuántos años tienes?” Hilaria asks. Translation: How old are you?

Lucía, who is chugging a bottle of milk, responds by holding up five fingers. (Not quite, but still adorable.)

“At 2, you are Moana, Bad Bunny and Rosalía obsessed, and give better side eye than anyone I know … you came to get your own decorations at the party store … you insisted on carrying the bag,” Hilaria captioned her tribute post, in part.

"There is no food you love more than pizza, you refused to eat the cake and opted for another slice instead," she wrote. "You danced the day away, in the best spirits."

Hilaria and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, 64, welcomed Lucía with help from a surrogate in 2021. The couple are also parents of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and 5-month-old Ilaria. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 27, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, who was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, has been accused of faking a Spanish accent and exaggerating her family’s connection to Spain.

In 2020, the yoga instructor defended herself on social media.

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” Hilaria wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My parents and siblings live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised.”

She explained that she tends to “mix” her languages and that it’s something she’s insecure about.

“I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English, I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about,” Hilaria said at the time.

She later announced in an Instagram story that she’d be signing off social media for a “long time," but returned hours later.

Hilaria's husband, Alec Baldwin, has been charged with involuntarily manslaughter for allegedly firing the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" last October. This week, three “Rust” crew members sued Baldwin and the film’s producers.

Related video: