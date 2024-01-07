Halle Bailey welcomes 1st child with boyfriend DDG — see the sweet pic

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Congrats are in order to Halle Bailey. The "Little Mermaid" star announced Jan. 6 she had welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend DDG.

The new mom shared the news in a sweet Instagram post that showed a photo of her manicured hand holding an infant hand that had a gold bracelet with the name “Halo” etched on it.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” the 23-year-old singer captioned the image.

Bailey's partner, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., who is professionally known as DDG, also shared the same image on Instagram, with a special message.

"My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo," he wrote.

The pair were first romantically linked in January 2022 and later made their red carpet debut together that June at the BET Awards. However, Bailey said they've known of each other since 2015 because they both got their start on YouTube and Bailey grew up watching him, she told Essence in August 2022. The singer said she had "completely forgot about him" until he messaged her, and then the rest was history, she added.

Their birth announcement comes after months of pregnancy rumors. Fans online began speculating that the "Angel" singer was pregnant when she began wearing more oversized clothing.

On April 1, DDG apparently confirmed the Bailey's pregnancy, posting a picture of the baby's ultrasound, but many fans thought it was an April Fool's joke and didn't believe him.

"Can’t wait to be your dad," he captioned the post.

"Man be fr it’s April Fools," one X user commented on the post.

"DDG I’m Getting Tired Of You Trolling," another person wrote.

"This is the oldest and worst April fools prank," someone else said. "Surprised you never got the memo that this isn’t funny."

Fans have since returned to the tweet in light of Bailey's announcement.

"Posting this on april fools day knowing u have no credibility so everybody would think ur joking is so sick and twisted," one person tweeted.

"I mean y’all chose to believe it was fake so idk why everyone pressed," someone responded.