Very funny mother of 4 goes viral for renaming the belly bulge known as ‘mom pooch’

Earlier this month, a fashion influencer known on social media as “StyledByIrene” challenged her followers to come up with alternate names for “mom pooch” — aka, the belly bulge that many women experience after delivering a baby.

Emily Vondrachek was up to the challenge. In an Instagram video with more than 408,000 likes, Vondrachek, who has four young kids, is shown freestyling her hilarious suggestions.

“My uterus fanny pack looking like a whole snack / My hoo-ha hat sits on top of my cat / My body baker protects my miracle maker / When I look at my tummy, I can't forget to thank her,” Vondrachek raps.

The 32-year-old content creator in Minnesota offered up nine new terms in total:

1. Uterus Fanny Pack

2. Hoo-ha Hat

3. Body Baker

4. Miracle Maker

5. Organ Overalls

6. Ovary Overcoat

7. Fallopian Frock

8 Lovin’ Oven

9. Mighty Magic Muffin

Vondrachek says she made the video, in part, to call out snapback culture.

“There’s this pressure so many women feel to have a perfectly flat tummy right after having a baby,” Vondrachek tells TODAY.com. “And sometimes that’s just not possible no matter how much exercise you do.”

“Why should we have to fight our bodies? Why should we feel less beautiful for the ways in which our bodies have changed?” she continues. “We should feel more confident — more beautiful for what our body has done.”

Vondrachek says she intentionally included some names that weren’t specific to childbearing.

“So many women carry weight there,” she explains. “Our fat just sort of naturally gathers there.”

Vondrachek's post has received thousands of comments.

“Can we all vote to veto Fupa (fat upper pubic area) bc it’s officially the worst name?” one person wrote.

Added another, “This is the only thing that needs to be on the internet.”

