Tia Mowry delivers a rebuke of 'snapback culture' for moms

Tia Mowry has strong thoughts when it comes to a woman's post-baby body.

Touching on the topic of "snapback culture," the 43-year-old actor and author took to Instagram to offer her viewpoint on the race for women to get back into shape after pregnancy.

"Pregnancy was such a special time in my life and I loved it and my bump!" she captioned a carousel of photos, including a mirror selfie taken when she was pregnant.

The mom of 10-year-old son Cree and 3-year-old daughter Cairo continued, "I also loved my body before pregnancy. We’re led to believe we should love one over the other. But it was important for me to be super proud of BOTH bodies instead of feeling pressured to be a part of the snapback culture.

"I think instead we can look at our bodies and love and acknowledge them for keeping us alive and keeping our babies alive! Mamas, we can allow our bodies to just BE while we nourish them (and our little ones!) with good things, instead of buying into the snapback culture."

It's not the first time the "Family Reunion" star has spoken out about losing pregnancy weight.

In 2020, after giving birth to Cairo, she revealed she had lost 68 pounds.

"I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree," she wrote on social media at the time. "To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s."

Mowry, who first gained small-screen fame on the 1990s sitcom “Sister, Sister” alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, also has embraced her gray hair.

"I'm not about hiding who I am," Mowry told TODAY, noting that when she put on nearly 70 pounds during her pregnancy, she would show off her belly too. "I'm all about wanting to change the narrative that people think they need to be perfect. Growing older is a blessing."

