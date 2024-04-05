Moms are praising Chrissy Teigen for her unedited bikini photos: 'Thank you'

In a world of filters and editing tools, Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real.

On April 5, Teigen, 38, shared a carousel of photos that were taken while vacationing with her family in Thailand.

In the snaps, Teigen poses in a strapless black bikini.

“I feel like this picture is unedited (you look beautiful), but also…thank you! Typing as I just finished a midnight grilled cheese whilst booking an orange theory class tmrw,” one person wrote in the comments on Teigen's post.

“Thank youuu,” Teigen responded, with a loudly crying face emoji.

Then others chimed to share their gratitude:

“THANK YOU for posting an honest real pic of a normal mom body. You look amazing! So many of us moms are too self conscious about our postpartum bodies and worry how it looks but looking at you I understand it looks beautiful!”

“Every woman looking at this photo of one absolutely stunning mother is thinking THANK YOU!!!!”

@chrissyteigen I can see you didn’t filter like many do, and I applaud you because you look absolutely gorgeous.”

“Imagine if all the most beautiful women in the world shared unedited pictures on social media. That’s the world I want my little girl growing up in Thank you Chrissy.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are parents of kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 14 months, and Wren, 9 months.

Chrissy Teigen goofed around with her son Wren while vacationing in Thailand. @chrissyteigen via Instagram

Shortly after Luna was born, Teigen opened up on TODAY about how celebrities lose baby weight and why you shouldn’t compare yourself to people in the public eye.

“We have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” Teigen said in 2016. “We have nutritionists, we have dieticians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies... But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic."

Teigen has also said that she feels bad about herself after scrolling on social media.

"I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps — and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo — and I feel insanely inadequate,” she said.

"That’s why I don’t post many makeup selfies, because I don’t feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes," Teigen added.