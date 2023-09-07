Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter Dannielynn is 17 years old — and is her mother's mini-me.

"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!" Larry wrote in a touching Instagram video that showed his daughter's growth over time.

"You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine," he wrote. "Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad."

Larry added, "By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida."

Smith, a Playboy model and actress, died in February 2007 at age 39 from accidental overdose when Dannielynn was 5-months old. According to an autopsy report, Smith died of an accidental overdose that involved at least 9 prescription drugs, one of them reportedly prescribed following the death of her 20-year-old son Daniel the year prior.

Larry Birkhead raised his daughter as a single father after a DNA test proved that he, and not Smith's partner Howard K. Stern, was Dannielynn's biological father. Stern was Smith's partner and an attorney in her legal battle over the estate of Smith's late husband J. Howard Marshall, a billionaire who was 26 years her senior.

As she grew up, Larry shared photos of Dannielynn, who bears a striking resemblance to her model mom.

Anna Nicole Smith (L) and her teen daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (R). Getty Images

The pair make the most of quality time together: in addition to celebrating the Kentucky Derby on an annual basis, they recently attended a Duran Duran concert to honor Father's Day.

And like any dad raising teens, Larry is the occasional butt of Dannielynn's jokes.

"Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you have ever taken on their cell phone," he wrote on Instagram in June, captioning a photo of his daughter holding a cell phone to show what he felt was a less-than-flattering selfie. "I can’t be the only parent with this issue!"